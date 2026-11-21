LONDON:

The Windrush National Organisation (WNO), based in Birmingham, has launched a dedicated helpline in Jamaica to assist people affected by the Windrush scandal who may still be struggling with its consequences.

The service is aimed at Jamaicans who previously lived in the United Kingdom and have been denied the right to return, encountered immigration difficulties, or were wrongfully deported. Some may also be eligible for compensation under the UK Government’s Windrush Compensation Scheme.

In a statement announcing the initiative, the WNO said the helpline forms part of its continuing effort to identify and support people affected by the scandal who may still be living in Jamaica and unaware of the assistance available to them.

The independent organisation, established in July 2020, has appointed a Jamaican representative to serve as a local point of contact and provide an accessible route for enquiries. Individuals seeking assistance will be referred to the organisation’s UK-based advocates for further support.

According to the WNO, some former UK residents may not realise that their circumstances fall within the scope of the Windrush Scheme or that they could qualify for compensation.

Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo, chair of the WNO, said the initiative is intended to reach those still affected by the scandal, particularly elderly people who have been unable to return to Britain.

“The road to justice is a long one, but the greater injustice would be not to make every effort that we could to reach those who are in need of assistance,” he said.

Jaddoo added that the organisation hopes to identify and support people who have remained isolated or uncertain about where to seek help.

The WNO believes there may still be people who have not received the recognition, assistance or justice they deserve, despite being affected by the scandal. Some experienced disruption to their family lives, employment, housing and finances after encountering difficulties proving their immigration status.

The Jamaican helpline can be reached at (876) 843-1227 or by email at wno.jam@gmail.com. Individuals are encouraged to provide an outline of their circumstances when making contact.