WESTERN BUREAU:

For generations, Howard University has been a home away from home for Jamaicans, where families have sent their children to acquire world-class skills, build successful careers and forge friendships that last a lifetime.

From engineers and architects to doctors and lawyers, the historically Black institution in Washington, DC, has helped shape the professional journeys of Jamaicans, with some families establishing traditions that span generations.

For civil and structural engineer Desmond Flowers, that journey began with a disagreement with his father, who belonged to a generation that believed England was the natural destination for Jamaicans pursuing engineering degrees.

Flowers had other ideas. He wanted to attend an institution that embraced computer technology and its application to engineering, and his research eventually led him to Howard.

“I don’t know which school I’m going to, but I know I’m not going to England to study engineering,” he recalled telling his father.

The decision would go on to influence another generation. Both his sons subsequently attended Howard and became engineers, extending the family’s connection with the university.

For Dr Adrian Lawrence, dean of the Faculty of Engineering at The University of the West Indies, Mona, the route to Howard was less contentious but equally significant.

His older brother had already attended the university, and his father, Dr Vin Lawrence, wanted his children educated in an environment where they would feel comfortable and accepted.

“My dad wanted us to go to a university where we would feel comfortable and felt like we were at home,” Lawrence recalled.

He encountered familiar faces from his high school years in Jamaica, making the transition to university life in the United States almost seamless.

Three Lawrence brothers eventually attended Howard, all becoming engineers like their father.

“The quality of the education was good,” Lawrence said, adding that he would readily recommend the university to his own children, although he would allow them to make their own choices.

Their experiences reflect a relationship that Dr Wayne Frederick, interim president of Howard University, says stretches back to the 19th century.

Jamaicans’ strong presence

Frederick, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, said Jamaicans have maintained a strong presence at the university since its first Jamaican student enrolled more than a century ago.

“We still get an influx of Jamaican students every year,” he told The Sunday Gleaner.

He said Jamaican students have consistently distinguished themselves academically while enriching campus life with their culture and individuality.

“They come and do very well, distinguish themselves, and contribute to the culture of the place,” Frederick said.

“They don’t just assimilate, but bring their own uniqueness to the place, which enhances the environment on campus.”

Frederick believes the institution’s enduring appeal lies in the combination of academic excellence, professional opportunities and the sense of belonging it offers.

“They come and get a world-class education. They’re able to get great jobs, get into great careers, but they also get to contribute to something.”

That enduring connection was evident last Friday evening when Isiaa Madden, one of Jamaica’s most respected architects and founder of Design HQ, opened her Montego Freeport home to approximately 60 guests.

Among them were Frederick, members of Howard’s tennis team, alumni and representatives of Montego Bay’s tennis community.

The gathering coincided with the university’s participation in the inaugural Jamaica Cup tennis tournament at Half Moon.

Most important influences

For Madden, who attended Howard in the early 1990s, the university remains one of the most important influences on her life.

“My best friends went to Howard with me, and we speak almost every day,” she said. “Howard has been a solid foundation for me in life.”

She recalled standing in a taxi queue in London when a stranger noticed her daughter’s Howard University sweatshirt and immediately recognised the connection.

“We recognise each other wherever we go in the world,” Madden said. “It’s like a fraternity, and we’re very close.”

When Howard’s alumni office approached her about hosting the visiting delegation, she needed little convincing.

“It was a no-brainer to say ‘Yes’,” she said.

The evening also provided an opportunity for a young Jamaican tennis player hoping to follow in the footsteps of Howard’s distinguished alumni.

Jade Ferran, who represents Jamaica in tennis and hopes to attend Howard, was invited to meet the university’s tennis coach and president.

Madden said she deliberately included the young athlete among her guests, recognising the value of making those connections early.

For Howard senior Lauren Oliver, a computer science major, the visit marked her first trip to Jamaica.

“It’s beautiful here. I love the people. I love just getting to learn the culture and meeting everyone here,” she said.

Oliver, who began playing tennis at eight, said representing a historically Black university against high-level competition was a source of pride.

“I think a lot of times people underestimate our level, and that we are able to compete at the D1 level and be competitive,” she said.

Bahamian student Michael Major Jr, a senior majoring in human performance, was equally enthusiastic about participating in the inaugural Jamaica Cup.

The institution’s legacy

Having previously visited Jamaica for tennis, he welcomed the opportunity to return with his Howard teammates and interact with alumni whose achievements reflect the institution’s legacy.

For Frederick, the university’s sporting achievements complement its academic mission, with student-athletes also maintaining strong graduation outcomes.

For the Jamaican families whose relationship with Howard now spans generations, however, the institution represents something that cannot be measured by academic qualifications alone.

It is the familiarity of arriving on a campus thousands of miles from home and recognising faces from Jamaica. It is the friendships that endure for decades, the professional doors opened and the pride of watching another generation follow a similar path.

For Flowers, Lawrence and Madden, Howard University may be in Washington, DC, but the sense of home it creates has never been confined by geography.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com