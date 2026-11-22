A string of robberies targeting armoured money-courier companies has yielded two convictions in two months, but the attacks continue, with the latest incident occurring in Liguanea, St Andrew, earlier this month.

The two recent convictions mark the first time in 17 years that individuals have faced sentencing following successful prosecutions for offences linked to armoured-car robberies since the last such conviction in 2009.

Shemar Yee was last Friday found guilty of his involvement in the March 19, 2023, robbery of a Beryllium cash-in-transit team at the Scotiabank branch in Portmore, St Catherine. Five people were shot and wounded in a dramatic shootout during which the gunmen escaped with approximately $23 million.

Yee’s conviction follows the September 23 guilty plea of former Beryllium security guard Eugeene Greene, who admitted to making off with approximately $15 million from one of the company’s money-courier vehicles. Greene was part of a three-man team sent to collect cash from the MegaMart wholesale store in St Andrew on October 11 last year. He left behind his company-issued firearm and uniform.

The latest incident occurred on November 9, when armed men reportedly targeted three Beryllium guards conducting a cash pickup at a commercial plaza on Old Hope Road in Liguanea, St Andrew.

According to preliminary reports, the guards, who were travelling in an unmarked vehicle, were approached by several armed men about 7:50 p.m. An exchange of gunfire reportedly followed, although no injuries were reported.

The attackers escaped with the vehicle and cash, but the vehicle was subsequently found by law enforcement personnel on Blue Castle Drive, approximately a mile away, following the use of tracking capabilities and a rapid police response.

Immediate priority

In a statement on November 10, Beryllium said its immediate priority was the welfare and continued support of its crew members, who were safe and accounted for. The company said it was cooperating fully with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in its investigation and confirmed that the perpetrators had taken possession of the vehicle and removed cash during the incident.

Beryllium said it was unable to provide further details because of the sensitive nature of its operations and the ongoing investigation.

Yee, one of the main suspects charged in connection with the multimillion-dollar Portmore heist in 2023, was arrested hours after the robbery at his home in St Catherine by members of the St Catherine South Special Operations team. He was found guilty in the Supreme Court before Justice Leighton Pusey.

Detective Inspector Tazio Stewart of the Portmore CIB was the investigating officer in the case, while Detective Inspector Wayne Hunt, also of the Portmore CIB, and arresting officer Dr Jason McKay gave evidence for the prosecution.

While Greene pleaded guilty to simple larceny and larceny as a servant in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15, Yee’s case marks only the second time in the last two decades that a conviction for an armoured-car robbery has been secured following a trial.

Greene’s approximately $15 million remains unrecovered.

In 2007, two security guards employed to Guardsman Armoured Ltd were sentenced after holding up two co-workers at gunpoint in March 2005 and stealing more than $150,000 from their employer’s armoured vehicle. Their sentences were subsequently reduced on appeal.

Harvey Green, 36, of a Bay Farm Road address in St Andrew, and Copeland Samuels, 46, of Waltham Park Road, St Andrew, had appealed on the grounds that their sentences were manifestly excessive.

They pleaded guilty in January 2007 in the St Ann Circuit Court to illegal possession of firearms and were each sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. They also pleaded guilty to robbery with aggravation and were each sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment. The judge ordered that the sentences run consecutively.

A legal source told The Sunday Gleaner that Yee, having gone through a full trial and been found guilty, could face a minimum of 25 years behind bars when he returns to court on January 22 next year for sentencing.

Fatal shooting

The last armoured-car robbery to go to trial involved an armed robbery and fatal shooting at the Island Village Shopping Centre in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on June 2, 2008. Security guard Gilbert Davis was killed, and tens of millions of dollars were stolen from an Atlas Security vehicle.

On the morning of June 2, 2008, armed men approached Davis, who had remained in the vehicle at Island Village while his colleagues entered the shopping centre to conduct business. Davis was shot and killed, and the attackers escaped with the vehicle and cash.

A police pursuit along the Dunn’s River main road ended when the vehicle crashed in Steer Town. Investigators subsequently arrested five men, who were remanded in custody in St Ann. Jason Mills, Rowe Gentles, Paul Gayle and Michael Patterson were held following the police operation. A fifth suspect, Daniel Whorms, had the robbery charges against him dropped in 2009.

Following a trial in the St Ann Circuit Court in November 2009, a jury convicted Patterson, Mills, Gentles and Gayle of manslaughter, aided in part by cell-phone call records presented by the prosecution.

On November 18, 2009, Justice Lloyd Hibbert sentenced mastermind Patterson to 25 years at hard labour, while Gayle, Mills and Gentles were each sentenced to 20 years at hard labour.

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