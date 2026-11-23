Opposition Spokesperson on Local Government and Participatory Democracy Natalie Neita Garvey has accused the Government of failing to address longstanding weaknesses at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), arguing that deficiencies identified before Hurricane Melissa have persisted despite the devastation caused by the storm.

Neita Garvey, the Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Central, says the Government must account for its failure to act on recommendations contained in a December 2024 performance audit of ODPEM by the Auditor General.

Speaking at a People's National Party press conference on Monday, she said the audit had highlighted serious shortcomings in the agency's governance, staffing, infrastructure and management of relief supplies, but questioned what corrective measures were taken before Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica in October 2025.

The audit found that eight of ODPEM's 23 technical positions were vacant as at March 2024, while 36 employees had left the agency between 2018-2019 and 2023-2024, compared with 22 recruited.

It also identified problems with the agency's warehousing and inventory management, including mould, pests, damaged and obsolete goods, duplicated stock codes and inadequate inventory controls. Relief items valued at approximately $3.9 million were also reported lost.

Neita Garvey said the findings of the Auditor General's latest report, tabled in Parliament on November 17, 2026, suggest that many of the problems remain unresolved.

She pointed to an internal warning issued in March 2026 about approximately 200 bags of rice heavily infested with weevils. Auditors subsequently identified 359 boxes of crackers past their best-before dates, while insects were observed on the packaging of some consumable items.

The latest report also highlighted inadequate stock records, making it difficult to reconcile relief goods received, stored and distributed.

"Relief supplies are not ordinary supplies. Relief supplies are not just goods sitting in a warehouse. They represent someone's generosity, someone's sacrifice, and it was meant to help another person's desperate need," she said.

She warned that the improper management of donated goods could undermine public confidence and discourage local and overseas donors from contributing to future relief efforts.

"When donors cannot be assured that their contributions are properly managed and reach those in desperate need, the consequences extend far beyond ODPEM," she said, adding that vulnerable families and communities would ultimately suffer.

Following Hurricane Melissa, Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness announced on November 4, 2025, that ODPEM would be transferred from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The move was intended to strengthen emergency logistics, improve inter-agency coordination and address longstanding operational weaknesses.

However, Neita Garvey questioned why it took a national disaster for the Government to act with greater urgency on deficiencies documented almost a year earlier.

She also argued that transferring the agency to the Office of the Prime Minister does not, in itself, amount to institutional reform.

"Moving ODPEM to the Office of the Prime Minister does not by itself constitute reform. A change in ministerial responsibility does not automatically repair weaknesses, fill technical vacancies, or strengthen inventory controls," she said.

Neita Garvey called for disaster preparedness and emergency management to be returned to a designated ministry with dedicated ministerial oversight, adequate resources and clear lines of accountability.

She outlined five immediate demands, including the publication of an implementation report detailing progress on the recommendations of the December 2024 audit, a full account of ODPEM's staffing and infrastructure deficiencies, and a comprehensive reconciliation of Hurricane Melissa relief supplies.

She also called for credible evidence of fraud, diversion or corruption to be referred to independent investigative authorities and for the Government to present a time-bound plan to strengthen the agency's technical capacity, warehousing infrastructure, inventory systems and parish-level disaster preparedness.

While cautioning that poor recordkeeping and audit discrepancies do not automatically establish criminal wrongdoing, she said serious discrepancies must be investigated.

"This is not just a failure of the ODPEM; this is a failure of the Government and a failure of the Prime Minister of Jamaica," Neita Garvey declared.

She said the Prime Minister, who now has direct responsibility for the agency, must demonstrate that it is better equipped to respond to the next national emergency.

"Jamaica cannot afford to treat disaster preparedness as an afterthought or continue to confuse announcements with achievements and restructuring with reform," she said.

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