The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is strengthening efforts to protect children from exploitation and ensure that vulnerable families receive the support needed to safeguard their well-being.

Minister of State in the Ministry, Donovan Williams, said the ministry has intensified its response to child labour through a range of interventions aimed at preventing exploitation and safeguarding vulnerable children.

“Over the past several years, we have strengthened our response through increased inspections, stronger collaboration among agencies, enhanced public education, routine training and capacity-building, and more coordinated referral mechanisms,” he said.

Williams was speaking at a Virtual World Children’s Day Programme 2026 on Friday, November 20, held under the theme ‘No to Child Labour: Protecting My Day, Upholding My Rights, Securing My Future’.

He noted that child labour and its worst forms pose serious threats to the safety, development and future prospects of vulnerable children.

The State Minister cited estimates from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), indicating that approximately 138 million children worldwide were engaged in child labour in 2024, including 54 million in hazardous work.

In Jamaica, the 2016 National Youth Activity Survey estimated that approximately 38,000 children between the ages of five and 17 were engaged in child labour.

“We must recognise that exploitation does not always present itself in obvious ways. It can occur within communities… households and increasingly within the digital spaces,” the state minister noted.

“This makes awareness, vigilance and timing intervention essential.”

He also highlighted the risks associated with human trafficking, noting that Jamaican authorities identified 10 victims of trafficking in 2025, including seven girls who were victims of sex trafficking, as well as 16 potential victims.

Williams raised concerns about the use of social media and other digital platforms by traffickers to recruit victims through deceptive job offers and fraudulent schemes.

“We must encourage open communication with children, promote responsible digital practices, and ensure that suspected cases of exploitation are brought to the attention of appropriate authorities,” he urged.

Turning to the ministry’s social protection interventions, Williams said efforts are also being made to address the conditions that leave children vulnerable to exploitation.

He noted that the ministry continues to engage communities, conduct awareness and sensitisation activities in high-risk areas, and work with schools to identify vulnerable children and connect their families with social assistance programmes, including the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

During the 2024/25 financial year, the ministry served an average of 242,487 PATH beneficiaries, disbursing $8.51 billion in cash transfers to families of vulnerable children.

Additionally, $385 million was provided in back-to-school grants to approximately 110,029 students to assist families with critical educational expenses.

Williams emphasised that these interventions are important in reducing the circumstances that can expose children to exploitation.

“Supporting families, improving access to education and strengthening social protection are all essential elements of our response,” he said.

INVOLVEMENT OF ALL SECTORS OF SOCIETY

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dionne Jennings, said protecting children requires sustained action and the involvement of all sectors of society.

“Every child deserves to grow up feeling safe, valued, supported and protected. And every child deserves an environment in which they can learn, develop their potential and look towards a bright future with confidence,” she continued.

Jennings noted that child labour deprives children of opportunities that are fundamental to their development, including access to education, while exposing them to hazardous conditions.

She said the issue requires more than enforcement and policy interventions, pointing to the need for a coordinated response involving families, communities, civil society and development partners.

“No single agency can address this challenge in isolation. And it is with our collective efforts that we must ensure that children are protected, families are supported and the circumstances that expose children to exploitation are addressed,” she emphasised.

The permanent secretary encouraged participants to look beyond the significance of the annual observance and consider practical solutions that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of children.

Also addressing the webinar, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Dr Warren Thompson, called on Jamaicans to be vigilant and report suspected cases of child abuse, labour exploitation and trafficking.

He urged parents, teachers, employers, community members and other professionals to pay attention to possible warning signs, including children working in inappropriate or hazardous conditions, frequently missing school, or appearing fearful or controlled by adults.

“We must never dismiss these concerns or assume that someone else will intervene. All of us have a responsibility to act,” he said.

Dr Thompson advised that suspected cases can be reported to the CPFSA by calling 211, sending a WhatsApp message to 876-878-2882, or emailing report@childprotection.gov.jm.

“You do not need to investigate or establish that abuse has occurred before making a report. If something raises a concern, speak up and allow the relevant authorities to respond,” he urged.

- JIS

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