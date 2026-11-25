News November 25 2026
Marcus Garvey oratory contest targets educators
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From left: Chief Richard Currie of Accompong Town; Krystal Tomlinson Carter, chief executive officer of The Speakers’ Academy; Dr Kevin Brown, president of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech); Colin Garvey, grandson of National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey; and Steven Golding, president of UNIA-ACL Jamaica, at the launch of the Marcus Garvey Oratory Competition at UTech on November 17. The event formed part of the inaugural Marcus Garvey Grounding. Photo - Photo by Paul H. Williams
December 10 is the deadline for entries to the Marcus Garvey Oratory Competition, being staged by the United Negro Improvement Association-African Communities League (UNIA-ACL) and The Speakers’ Academy around the theme of African fundamentalism. The three-round competition asks participants: “How could you bring Garvey’s ideas to life in the classroom?” It is open to teachers at the early-childhood, primary and secondary levels, as well as students enrolled in teachers’ colleges across Jamaica.