From left: Chief Richard Currie of Accompong Town; Krystal Tomlinson Carter, chief executive officer of The Speakers’ Academy; Dr Kevin Brown, president of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech); Colin Garvey, grandson of National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey; and Steven Golding, president of UNIA-ACL Jamaica, at the launch of the Marcus Garvey Oratory Competition at UTech on November 17. The event formed part of the inaugural Marcus Garvey Grounding. Photo - Photo by Paul H. Williams