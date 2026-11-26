News November 26 2026
Diaspora rejects blame - Leaders demand accountability for spoiled hurricane relief supplies
Updated 2 hours ago 4 min read
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Jamaican diaspora leaders are demanding that the Government accept responsibility for the deterioration and wastage of hurricane relief supplies, rejecting suggestions that donations from overseas that were close to their expiration dates contributed to the failures uncovered at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).