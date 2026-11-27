News November 27 2026
Child safety speed limit proposal hits bump
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A suggestion by child rights lobby Hear the Children’s Cry (HTCC) for the Government to consider laws to limit the speed of persons travelling with a child or children under 16 has been deemed impractical by road safety advocate Dr Lucien Jones. “I sympathise with the suggestion, but I don’t think that is going to be practical,” Jones, vice-chairman of the National Road Safety Council, told The Gleaner.