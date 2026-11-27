News November 27 2026
RELIEF LAWSUIT
Updated 57 minutes ago 3 min read
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Pastor Jeffrey Shuttleworth. Photo - File
Pastor Jeffrey Shuttleworth has filed a judicial review application in the Supreme Court challenging the Government’s decision requiring Jamaicans to register under the National Identification System (NIDS) to access Hurricane Melissa relief assistance. The senior pastor of Freedom Come Ministries International wants the Supreme Court to declare the decision illegal, null and void, and quash the requirement through an order of certiorari, as well as award costs.