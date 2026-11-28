A St Catherine man who is facing criminal charges for allegedly using a gun to inflict serious injuries to a woman at his home earlier this month had his case transferred to the Circuit Court for trial.

Kenneth Morrison, 25, a labourer who resides in Portmore, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony, assault at common law and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The charges stem from an incident that reportedly occurred on November 16 inside a gated community in Portmore.

It’s reported that the police received a report of a female being assaulted by a man inside the gated community.

On their arrival, the police reportedly found a woman tied up and showing signs that she was severely beaten.

She was transported to hospital for treatment.

Morrison was later arrested and charged.

During a brief appearance in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, the case was transferred to the higher Circuit Court.

Morrison was remanded into custody and the case is scheduled to be mentioned in the St Catherine Circuit Court on January 28 next year.

- Rasbert Turner

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