The United Kingdom (UK) will invest more than $100 million in women's rights organisations across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, over the coming months, to strengthen their work in addressing violence against women and girls.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Alicia Herbert, made the announcement during the UK-Jamaica launch of the International Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls, held on Wednesday at the Windrush Gardens, British High Commission in St Andrew.

She said the funding will be provided through the Equality Fund and forms part of the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting organisations that work directly with women and girls in their communities.

The High Commissioner noted that grassroots and women's rights organisations play an important role in supporting survivors, advocating for change and building trust within communities.

“They help to turn policy commitments into real-world impact,” she stated.

Herbert said the United Kingdom is also committed to helping establish sustainable sources of support for these organisations in the years ahead, while ensuring that local leadership remains central to the process.

She emphasised that the investment is part of a broader, ongoing partnership and not a standalone initiative.

Herbert said the British High Commission intends to maintain its commitment through policy engagement, partnerships, programmes and its day-to-day work.

She noted that the Commission's consular team also supports British nationals affected by gender-based violence and works with Jamaican partners to ensure that assistance is survivor-centred and accessible.

The High Commissioner said sustained efforts to end violence against women and girls must combine prevention, economic opportunity, access to justice and support for survivors.

“Policies, programmes and funding are not enough. If we're serious about ending violence against women and girls, we must also be willing to talk about it, openly and honestly, and sometimes uncomfortably,” she said.

The announcement was made during the observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which also marked the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

- JIS

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