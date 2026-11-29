Tom Strokes* got a call on one of his mobile phones while a technician was inside his home installing an Internet service he had applied for. The technician arrived at his Old Harbour, St Catherine, home on December 2 last year in a minivan branded with the name and logo of one of the country’s leading telecommunications firms, Strokes recounted. The Sunday Gleaner has opted not to name the company because it could not independently verify that the technician was employed or contracted to the telecommunications firm.