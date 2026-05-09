Speed sells Jamaica -  Island taps into Gen Z tourism boom through Youtuber’s visit

WESTERN BUREAU:

With close to 54 million YouTube subscribers, Internet sensation IShowSpeed has turned his visit to Jamaica into a global spectacle, giving the island major visibility among younger travellers.

The American content creator, whose Caribbean tour has generated enormous online engagement, was welcomed by the Jamaica Tourist Board before streaming live from sections of Kingston, including Payne Land, where hundreds gathered as millions watched online.

Speed also went to Port Royal for scuba diving, the National Stadium where he met with students from Excelsior and Jamaica College, the Bob Marley Museum, and to Devon House where he cooked ackee and saltfish with Shenseea.

Earlier in the stream, he was ‘surprised’ by father at KFC in New Kingston and faced off against the acrobatic Jamaican Spiderman at Tastee.

Director of Tourism Donovan White said while exact viewership figures were still evolving across multiple platforms, Speed’s visit had already reached millions globally and continued gaining traction through highlights, reaction videos and social sharing.

“This extends Jamaica’s visibility well beyond the original broadcast, especially among younger travel-focused audiences,” White told The Gleaner.

He said the livestream showcased Jamaica in an “authentic, energetic and culturally rich way” to a generation increasingly influenced by digital creators rather than traditional tourism advertising.

“Organic exposure of this kind tends to build destination awareness in ways that traditional campaigns can’t easily match,” White said.

The tourism director revealed that the JTB facilitated Speed’s arrival through a VIP airport welcome featuring live entertainment, Jamaican cuisine and cultural gifts, while also providing logistical support to his team during the visit.

However, White noted that the JTB was not directly involved in planning the influencer’s itinerary across the island.

Still, clips emerging from the livestream, including scenes from Payne Land and interactions with residents and local entertainers such as Jamaican music artistes Beenie Man, Sean Paul, Gyptian and Naomi Cowan have generated widespread online engagement.

White said Jamaica’s growing popularity among international influencers stems from the island’s unique mix of culture, music, food, sports, entertainment and natural beauty.

“Creators are drawn to places that produce authentic, memorable content, and Jamaica delivers that almost effortlessly,” he said.

He added that while it was difficult to place a precise dollar value on the publicity generated by Speed’s visit, the impact extends far beyond the original livestream because the content continues circulating online long after the broadcast ends.

The visit also highlights the growing influence of what tourism observers increasingly describe as “livestream tourism”, where audiences experience destinations in real time through online creators rather than polished advertisements or travel brochures.

Unlike traditional influencer content, livestreaming allows viewers to experience spontaneous interactions, street culture, humour, music and cuisine as events unfold, creating a stronger sense of authenticity and emotional connection.

For destinations like Jamaica, that shift could prove especially valuable among Gen Z travellers, many of whom now rely heavily on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and Instagram creators when deciding where to travel.

“The livestream itself is just the starting point,” White said. “The content keeps generating value long after the broadcast ends.”

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com