Home Affairs Minister to meet top cop over SOCU head rape allegations

GEORGETOWN (CMC):

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond says she will meet with Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken to determine how to address allegations of rape and threatening behaviour against Deputy Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, who heads the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Walrond was responding to questions about whether Karimbaksh should be placed on administrative leave while investigations into the allegations continue.

“The Police Service Commission (PSC) ultimately should be the one to do that. Barring the fact that it’s not currently constituted, I would assume that it’s a discussion we need to have between the commissioner and myself on how we address that,” Walrond said.

However, she added: “It is my view, and I hold this strong view, that he should be sent on administrative leave pending the investigation.”

Walrond said Hicken had informed her that a team had been established to investigate the allegations.

According to the minister, the investigation is expected to include statements from relevant persons, including Karimbaksh, followed by a formal confrontation between the parties.

She said the matter would then proceed through the appropriate disciplinary or criminal process, depending on the findings of the investigation.

Walrond said she intends to meet with Hicken to discuss the appropriate mechanism for dealing with the matter.