Education Ministry to assist victims of Portland crash

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says it will assist in covering the medical expenses incurred by the families of students who were victims in the Monday’s crash in Portland.

Students from Titchfield and Port Antonio High schools are now in hospital nursing injuries after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a precipice off the Black Hill main road in the parish.

The Ministry says it will be contacting school officials and parents to make the necessary arrangements and offer support for those affected.

It says it dispatched its trauma team to conduct grief counselling sessions at Titchfield High where 13-year-old student Pranjal Jasti died as a result of injuries received in the crash.

Minister without Portfolio, Karl Samuda, has expressed deep regret and condolences to the family of the deceased teen and noted that he was especially praying for the recovery of those hospitalised.

In the meantime, the Ministry says it will be engaging in dialogue to include the schools affected by the incident into its transportation programme.

The Ministry is also urging public transportation operators to take the necessary care by adhering to the seating stipulations of their vehicles, obeying the speed limit and the rules of the road.

