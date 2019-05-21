NWC imposes water prohibition order for drought-affected areas

In keeping with powers under the law and regulations relating to its operations, the National Water Commission (NWC) has now moved to make it a prosecutable offence to either waste water or use excessive amounts of its potable water for non-essential purposes.

This is in light of the prevailing drought conditions affecting sections of the island.

In a Prohibition Notice published in the newspapers today, the NWC states that more stringent water conservation measures must now be observed and the limited potable water that is available reserved for essential uses such as drinking, cooking, washing, bathing and sanitation.

Among the offenses that are to be punishable by a fine imposed by the parish courts after conviction or, for failing to pay the fine, imprisonment for up to 30 days are:

* Watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms.

* Refilling of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal domestic services.

* Washing of vehicles by the use of a hose.

* Watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages.

* Any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

The Prohibition Order takes legal effect from May 24, 2019, and is specific to the use of water supplied by the NWC in drought-affected areas.

The Prohibition Order also applies to persons who cause or give permission to others to break the law.

