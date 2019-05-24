Dexter Pottinger's killer sentenced to 12 years imprisonment

Twenty-three-year-old Romario Brown, who on April 10 pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to the death of popular fashion designer Dexter Pottinger, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

Brown was also sentenced to four years imprisonment for larceny of a motor vehicle and one year for simple larceny.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The local fashion industry was plunged into mourning after Pottinger’s decomposing body was found on August 31, 2017, by his brother at the fashion designer’s Yarico Place residence in St Andrew.

In a caution statement to the police shortly after his arrest, Brown admitted to stabbing Pottinger several times.

The post mortem report revealed that Pottinger was stabbed 25 times.

Brown told the police that while at the fashion designer’s house on the date in question Pottinger appeared before him naked with his penis erect.

He further told police that he did not know that Pottinger was gay and was surprised by the act, subsequently using a knife to stab him.

After the fashion designer’s body was found, a flat-screen television, a watch, and Pottinger’s Honda CR-V motor vehicle were discovered missing from the house.

Brown admitted to stealing these items and led police to their recovery after he was arrested.

