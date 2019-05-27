Five things about new West Indies Anglican archbishop Jamaican Howard Gregory

The Rev Dr Howard Gregory was this afternoon elected as the 13th Archbishop of the Anglican Church in the Province of the West Indies.

Gregory, 68, was elected by clergy and laity attending the 40th Synod of the province at the Cascadia Hotel in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

He succeeds Rt. Rev. John Holder, who retired in February last year, and was one of two nominees put forward by the House of Bishops.

The other candidate was the Rt. Rev. Phillip Wright, Bishop of Belize.

Here are five things about Gregory:

1. Is the third Bishop of Jamaica to be elected Archbishop in the Province of the West Indies

2. Is the first Jamaica-born Diocesan Bishop to be elected to this position

3. In 2017, broke ranks with many of his Christian brethren and urged a parliamentary committee to recommend the removal of the offence of buggery from the law books

4. Has been in the priesthood for 45 years

5. Is the 14th Archbishop of Jamaica

