App for motor vehicle registration,fitness payments coming

Jamaican motorists may soon have the ability to pay their motor vehicle registration and fitness fees online using a software application.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, says this is among a number of apps that will be developed this financial year as the Government continues to leverage information and communications technology (ICT) to improve services to citizens.

Williams said that the apps, which will be developed through eGov Jamaica, include the payment app for Tax Administration of Jamaica.

She said the prototype of an eParticipation platform called myGovJm, which will connect citizens with Government and provide a voice for the people, is also being developed.

Speaking at the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) 2019 Private Equity and Infrastructure Development Conference at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston on Wednesday, she noted that the Government remains resolute in developing a digital and knowledge-based society where Jamaicans are well educated and use their knowledge to drive innovation, entrepreneurship and enhance quality of life.

“In that knowledge-based and digital society, we will not just read about self-navigating vehicles, intelligent networks, machine-to-machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence... Jamaicans will be the ones launching similar initiatives. I firmly believe that science, technology and innovation will chart the path towards the future,” she said.

Williams noted that through the recent passage of the ICT Authority Act, which seeks to improve the use of technology across Government, and embarking on other technology-driven initiatives, the Administration is demonstrating that “it is very serious about putting the society on the path to being a knowledge-based and digital society”.

