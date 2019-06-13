Richard Byles selected as new BOJ Governor

Well-known businessman Richard Byles has been selected as the next Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).

The announcement was made this morning in a statement by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

“In January of this year, I appointed a Search Committee chaired by Mr David Marston to lead an open and transparent search for a new Central Bank governor. I’m very pleased that the search process has yielded an eminently qualified, experienced and credible leader in Mr. Richard Byles to succeed Mr Brian Wynter as Governor of the Bank of Jamaica. Mr. Byles will succeed Governor Brian Wynter as Governor on August 19,” Clarke said.

Byles has had a 40-year career in business and finance and is an accomplished corporate leader.

He was appointed Managing Director of Pan Caribbean Merchant Bank in 1988 before his appointment as CEO of the Pan Jam group, a leading, diversified conglomerate in 1991.

He led Pan Jam for 13 years before taking over as CEO of Sagicor Jamaica in 2004.

Byles retired as CEO of Sagicor Jamaica in 2017 and was appointed non-executive Chairman in that same year.

In addition, Byles has been Chairman of Red Stripe and a non-executive Director of several other companies.

He was Co-Chair of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee formed to monitor Jamaica’s performance under its agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Byles hold BSc and MSc degrees in Economics and National Development.

“I have every confidence that Byles will bring to the job of Governor the focused, principled and disciplined leadership that has characterised his career,” Clarke said.

The finance minister says a BOJ subcommittee, led by BOJ General Counsel Karen Chin Quee Akin, has been appointed to assist Byles in the transition including complying with BOJ governance requirements.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.