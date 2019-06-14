Delay in NIS payments to some pensioners

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is reporting that NIS pensioners who receive payment directly to their bank accounts will experience some delays.

The Ministry says payments due on June 15 will be credited to accounts on or before Tuesday, June 18.

It explains that the delay is due to the challenges being experienced by its financial service provider.

For further information, contact the nearest NIS Office or call the main office at 876-929-4206.

