Bog Walk Police Station, health centre to be upgraded

Residents of surrounding communities in Bog Walk, St Catherine, are to benefit from the upgrading of their health and security facilities, as well as the rehabilitation of a road, at a cost of $88 million.

Over the next six months, the Bog Walk Health Centre will be expanded, and a dental unit constructed, at a cost of $31.7 million; the Bog Walk Police Station will be rehabilitated, equipped and expanded at a cost of $33.6 million, and the Pineapple Lane road will be rehabilitated at a cost of $22.5 million.

The projects, funded by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), will commence immediately, following a public signing ceremony on August 15, at the Knollis Community Centre, in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Warren Clarke, said the people must see the investment as their own, as the upgraded station will enhance security.

He added that the partnership between JSIF and the JCF has remained harmonious due to the “shared values” that the two entities possess.

The three projects are benefiting from grant funding provided by the JSIF’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP), which is funded by the European Union.

For her part, Member of Parliament for North Central St Catherine, Natalie Neita, said she is pleased that the residents will now have improved facilities.