Over 120 juveniles participate in fun, sports day to aid transformation

Over 120 children from four juvenile facilities across the island yesterday participated in the second staging of the Ministry of National Security’s ‘We Transform’ Sports and Fun Day at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in St Catherine.

The event was geared towards promoting a healthy lifestyle, through involvement in physical activities, which foster teamwork, inclusivity, discipline and respect.

“We place emphasis on social intervention, rehabilitation and reintegration programmes that will instil positive values in the young offenders,” said state minister in the Ministry of National Security, Rudyard Spencer, during his opening remarks at the sports day.

He encouraged the 125 children in attendance to use sports as a tool that will better assist with their reintegration into communities.

The ‘We Transform’ Programme targets young people, within the care and supervision of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), by providing them with the requisite skill sets and opportunities to transform their lives.

Children from the South Camp Road Juvenile Remand and Correctional Centre, Hill Top Juvenile Correctional Centre, Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre and Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre – and those under the supervision of three Probation Offices within Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine, took part in the day’s activities.

Among the activities for the day were: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, medley relays, egg & spoon, sack race, math race, English race, needle & thread, potato race, obstacle race and staff race.

Permanent secretary in the security ministry, Dianne McIntosh, said the sports day is part of the ministry's drive "to emphasise Music, Sports and Technology (MST) in all our social intervention and rehabilitation programmes".

‘We Transform’ ambassador and mentor, Jeffrey ‘Agent Sasco’ Campbell, awarded the champion boy and girl with $25,000 each, to advance their educational development.

The other partners involved in the staging of the ‘We Transform’ Sports and Fun Day included: the Organization of American States (OAS), Hi-Pro Ace Supercentre, Famfun Entertainment, Spike Industries, Kris and Charles Limited, Continental Baking Company Limited, Massy Distribution Jamaica Limited, Stewart’s Automotive Group, Cari-Med Limited and Nestle Jamaica Limited.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.