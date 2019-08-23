Imperial Optical, Sagicor enjoy successful partnership

With over 85 years of service to Jamaicans, Imperial Optical has enjoyed a successful partnership with Sagicor Jamaica.

Imperial Optical focuses on maintaining quality service and continued access to health insurance coverage, thus creating better options for the purchase of all types of eyewear for the Jamaican public.

Quality Service

Home to the only digital free-form lab in Jamaica, Imperial Optical is able to produce lenses and frames that are unique to each customer – and lenses are produced in Jamaica by Jamaicans.

Additionally, the Imperial Optical Lab provides the latest technology at competitive prices on an international platform.

In addition to quality service, accessibility and convenience are some of the main attributes of Imperial Optical.

There are eight locations islandwide: Spanish Town, May Pen, Mandeville, Montego Bay, and four offices in Kingston.

Sagicor has successfully provided health insurance for Jamaicans for more than 40 years.

Imperial Optical encourages new and existing customers to visit the eye doctor regularly to prevent eye complications such as glaucoma, which can lead to blindness.

Giving back

Imperial Optical has also displayed its gratitude to Jamaica by lending support to Mustard Seed Communities through the provision of prescription drugs for those in need on a regular basis.

The Jamaican-owned eyewear company has also assisted on several occasions with projects at Dare to Care in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

As Imperial Optical continues to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and eyes of customers, it assures new and existing clients that the aim is to bring customers the highest standards of service and expertise and assist with finding prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, frames and lenses that suit each lifestyle and fit each budget.