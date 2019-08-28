Dirk Harrison to retire from Integrity Commission

Dirk Harrison has stepped down as acting director of corruption prosecution at the Integrity Commission, sources have revealed.

The Gleaner understands that Harrison has opted for early retirement and indicated this in a letter to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen earlier this month.

The move ends a stalemate between Harrison and the commission - the country's corruption watchdog agency - which lasted for several months.

Harrison, a former prosecutor, served as Contractor General before that office was subsumed in the Integrity Commission.

But since the merger, questions about his pension have stalled his appointment to the newly created post of director of corruption prosecution.

The stalemate worsened after a public disagreement between Harrison and the commission over the report he drafted as Contractor General arising from an investigation into the sale of the Rooms on the Beach property in St Ann.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.