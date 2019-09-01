Former JLP MP Dr Ken Baugh has died

Former West Central St Catherine member of parliament, Dr Kenneth Baugh, has died.

Baugh died this morning after ailing for some time.

He retired from representational politics in 2015 due to ill health. He underwent brain surgery that same year.

Baugh has served as health minister, foreign affairs minister, and deputy prime minister.

A soft-spoken politician, he has, over the years, commanded respect from colleagues on both sides of the divide.

He is also a former general secretary and former chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party.