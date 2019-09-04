Hello Mi Neighbour | Reduce your speed on the roads

Hello, mi neighbour! Easy…easy, take your time…watch out!! “Si dat now! If yuh did only listen to mi!” Sounds familiar? This expression, often used at accident scenes in Jamaica, is as old as I can recall. But why people don’t just listen, and avoid the headache, eenh? Aai sah. Another widely used saying in Jamaica is, “haste makes waste”. How relevant is this truism in a fast moving 21st century where patience seems outdated, is a million dollar question!

Many of us who came over from the 20th century have a difficulty relating to the concept of time and travel these days. ‘NOW’ has become the ‘main currency’ in everything we seek to accomplish. We start a project now, and it ‘must be completed now’. We leave uptown now, and we ’must reach downtown now!’ Everything must clear the way for us. Those who cannot get out of the way quickly enough, pay the penalty for their slowness or carefulness. Hello! “Tek time drive.”

Operate with sense

If you are a motorist operating within the context of the sensible concept of time and travel, you will leave your home within reasonable time to get to your destination within good time. You will consider the presence of other road users, the possibility of a mishap along the way, erected stop signs, traffic signals and time of day, etc. You will frame your ability to concentrate on nothing but the road while driving, by wearing your thinking cap. Cutting to the chase, in this 21st century, the speed at which we try to accomplish things has wreaked havoc on family life, compromised our social obligations, and sent many of our fellow citizens to an early grave.

Of the myriad of culprits I could draw on here, I select bad motoring as a main cause for the early demise of many. Road crashes are among the top 10 causes of death worldwide, and almost every one of them is/was avoidable. Wi mus’ tek time drive!”

In their eagerness to accomplish 10 things in 10 minutes while driving, some persons will multitask: as they use the cell phone, eat the bun and drink the juice etc, the mind veers off the roadway sometimes, followed by the motor vehicle.

Some drivers speed pass ‘slow’ signs and break speed limits, forgetting that those rules exist because, speed kills, and the faster one drives, the lesser his/her capability to prevent an accident.

Those who run the red light, ignore stop signs and are reckless in overtaking and negotiating corners, etc, are like the suicide bombers. Their mission is self-destruction and the demise of others. Look out for these drivers! They speed, change lanes quickly or tailgate, before causing an accident. Be calm, extra careful and restrain yourself from fighting aggression with aggression on the roadways. Tek time drive! And as you drive by, let’s remember those on the waiting list below and help to transport them from lack to enough.

THANKS TO NEIGHBOURS

- Leon, St Andrew, for household items.

- Neighbour, St Andrew, clothing.

- Neighbour, St Andrew, for shoes and clothing.

NEIGHBOURS’ REQUESTS

- Merdella, St Elizabeth, mother of five, heart is aching for help. Need second-hand ply and zinc badly.

- Elderly neighbour, Kingston, needs financial help to start a little business.

- Neighbour, St Andrew, asking for gas stove.

- Neighbour, Portland, asking for a TV.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 334-8165, 884-3866, or deposit to acct # 351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to Hello Neighbour C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact Email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com, Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.