ManPower fêtes 32 students

In keeping with its annual tradition, Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited (MMS) recognised 32 students, children of employees, who will be entering high school for the first time by providing them with school supplies.

Having completed the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations earlier this year, the students led by top achievers Alicia Adamson, daughter of Brian Adamson, who is heading to Wolmer’s High School for Girl’s and new entrant to Calabar High school Javian McLeod whose guardian is Marva Fowles, were feted in a ceremony at the company’s Eureka Road headquarters recently.

A flagship programme of the Manpower Foundation which was ­established as a community outreach initiative, especially in education, the Back to School Awards, formerly the GSAT Awards, now in its 20th year, is eagerly anticipated by both parents and students who welcome the assistance with their back to school preparation each new school year.

Speaking at the recognition function, deputy chief executive officer of MMS, Garth Hinchcliffe, congratulated the ­students and encouraged them to make the best of the years they will spend in high school. “Take this opportunity that a high school education provides to fulfil your given potential. This is your chance to lay a good foundation for the rest of your lives,” Hinchcliffe said.

Also addressing the students, pastor and motivational speaker Janet Allen, urged the students to, put some PEP in your steps. “Now that you have been placed in high schools through PEP, you should remember that this is not a destination, but an entry point to a wider world of possibilities,” Allen said.

The students who will be attending a number of other schools including, St Andrew High, Queens High, and St Jago High School, received bursaries from the Manpower Foundation, along with gift certificates to start their own accounts from JN Bank and First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union, as well as supplies and other tokens from Lasco, Guardian Group, FLOW, Grace Foods, Nestlé and Hi-Lo.