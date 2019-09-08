Chantilly children benefit from Sheryl Lee Ralph’s promise to late mother

Manchester:

“If my mother were here, she would say ‘Guh deh gal’.” These were the words of American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was filled with pride at her ability to honour her mother by sharing with the community in which she grew up. Over 40 children from the schools in the community of Chantilly in the parish\ received items such as bags and books, among other things, just in time for their return to school. The event was held at the St Stephen’s Anglican Church in the community.

“It is so good to be here this morning. The spirit of my mother is happy. I lost my mother October of last year, and that morning, all of these butterflies came up and just filled the field at the hospital where she was. I knew at that time my mother was making her glorious ascension to heaven.”

She continued, “Before she left, she said to me “Sheryl never forget Jamaica and always remember my gingeration (generation) and where I come from, Chantilly’. So, in commemoration of this first year, knowing how important education was to my mother and father, we wanted to come back and make sure that some of the children are going back to school with some of the basics that they need.”

Ralph said her mother understood all the well the struggles of rural life and wanted nothing more than to advance her life and that of others.

“When I think about the gift of a loving mother, a kind mother… my mother worked so hard. She walked these roads in Chantilly as a child. She would tell me stories of how she walked barefooted and would look up and see a plane and declare that she would be on that plane. My mother held on to her love for Jamaica so much so that my dad had to love Jamaica.”

In addition to presenting the tangible items, Ralph empowered the children present by encouraging them to be bold in their stance, speaking confidently and being so sure of their abilities that others too would have no doubt about what they could do.

Ralph was present with her daughter, Ivy Maurice, who expressed her excitement at being able to, along with her mother, give back to the community, see new faces, and see an extension of her family.Also present were representatives from Ralph’s charitable organisation, Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware.

“These are my ride or die, they work and make things happen on the ground, and I just want to say thank you to them for making this possible.”

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com