Bus driver, taxi operator arrested for 1,100 outstanding traffic tickets

A bus driver and a taxi operator who have a total of 1,100 outstanding traffic tickets have been arrested by the police.

The taxi operator has been identified as 26-year-old Cleveland Dockery, of an Arnett Gardens address, in St Andrew, while the bus driver has been identified as 53-year-old Rohan Williams, of Crescent Road, in Kingston.

The police Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) alleged that Dockery attempted to use altered documents to retrieve his car and was also charged with forgery, uttering forged documents and conspiracy to deceive.

He was also charged for not having motor vehicle insurance coverage.

According to the PSTEB, Williams was arrested about 4p.m. yesterday after he was stopped by the police along Slipe Road.

The PSTEB said checks revealed that Williams had over 1,000 unpaid traffic tickets and that three warrants had been issued for his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on Monday.

Dockery was reportedly stopped by the police along Half Way Tree Road, in St Andrew, and “issued with a document for operating contrary to the terms of his road licence”, which resulted in his car being seized.

The police alleged that he made alterations to the document then tried to retrieve the vehicle.

The PSTEB said he was arrested after checks revealed that the document was forged. Further checks revealed that Dockery had over 100 unpaid traffic tickets since 2018 for which 10 warrants were issued for his arrest, the PSTEB said.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on Monday for the traffic offences and before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 25 for the forgery-related charges.

The owner of the vehicle Dockery was driving was also charged with aiding and abetting no motor vehicle insurance coverage and is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on September 27.

His name was not disclosed.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.