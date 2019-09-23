Shaw to address Adventist business expo

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Audley Shaw will be the guest speaker at the Adventist Lay-persons Services and Industries (ASi) Business and Professional Expo at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Sunday, September 29.

Shaw will speak against the background of the theme ‘Break Out of Our Walls – The weak become strong and the strong become stronger’.

The expo will feature many of Jamaica’s major companies in manufacturing, distribution, finance, insurance, the food service and other sectors, showcasing their products and services.

VARIOUS PRESENTERS

Among the list of presentations scheduled for the expo are the EXIM Bank of Jamaica, which will focus on companies securing financing to grow businesses locally and in order to expand into export markets. The presentation will be made by Managing Director Lisa Bell.

Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, will encourage persons to expand their businesses by securing equity financing to better their financial standing and boost growth.

Alfred Thomas, president of ASi East Jamaica Conference, encourages persons to take advantage of this opportunity to break out of their walls by gaining knowledge on key business tips to grow their businesses.

“The expo was organised for business individuals and companies both large and small, but in particular the small and medium enterprises (SME). I urge Jamaica’s business professionals, business individuals, and even those who are planning to enter the business area in the future, to attend and be empowered,” Thomas said.

Other presenters will include Sir Julian E Rogers, managing director of Jamaica Observer; Cecil Foster, managing director of Fosrich Group of Companies; Dr Winston Adams, group executive chairman of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean; and Dr William Aiken, consultant urologist and head, Division of Urology, University of the West Indies will focus on the effects of poor prostate health on Jamaican males above the age of 40.

Several of Jamaica’s gospel singers and entertainers will be on show during the evening segment of the expo.

The event is being held under the distinguished patronage of Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Patricia Allen.

ASi is the business and professional arm of Seventh-day Adventist Church whose members seek to share Christ in the marketplace.