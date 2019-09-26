We must safeguard against antimicrobial resistance – Green

WESTERN BUREAU:

Floyd Green, state minister in the Ministry Industry, Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries, wants immediate actions to be taken by Jamaica and the wider world to safeguard against the increasing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change in ways that render the medications used to cure the infections ineffective.

“When the microorganisms become resistant to most antimicrobials they are often referred to as ‘superbugs’, which possess a major concern because a resistant infection may kill, can spread to others, impose huge costs to individuals and society,” explained Green.

“In this regard, we understand and must agree that regions affected by high levels of AMR should take immediate actions to prevent the efficacy of antimicrobials that are essential in human medicine by restricting their use in animal production, “ added Green, who was speaking on Monday night at the opening ceremony of the 25th Americas Committee on Veterinary Medicines (CAMEVET) conference, in Trelawny.

“AMR also threatens the effective prevention and treatment of an ever-increasing range of infections in humans and in animals caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses, and fungi,” stated Green.

In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 490,000 people developed multi-drug resistance tuberculosis globally, and that drug resistance has started to complicate the fight against several diseases, including HIV and malaria in humans and a myriad of diseases in animals.

critical for registration

Green noted that oversight and guidance has been provided by CAMEVET and will serve as a critical protocol for the registration and control of the use of veterinary medicines in the countries of the Americas, towards minimising the negative impact of antimicrobial resistance.

“The unfortunate reality in our world is that given the ease of cross-border travel, the increasing threat to antimicrobial resistance, and the impact of global warming, the spread of trans-border animal diseases looms as a significant global challenge, “ said Green.

“It is therefore important that major players in the veterinary medical profession and stakeholders in the livestock subsector, including producers, importers, and distributors, recognise the vast importance of detecting and manning animal diseases,” added Green.

He said the Government has taken steps to prevent the spread of animal-borne disease through the establishment of an animal disease committee to stem the importation and spread of disease.

“As an indication to our commitment here in Jamaica, we do have in place a national emergency animal disease committee, which oversees programmes necessary to ensure the island’s preparedness to handle exotic animal diseases and threats in accordance with Jamaica’s animal diseases law and consistent with the guidelines of the World Health Organization for animal health. We have also invested in the provision of laboratory services and a traceable system to enhance disease surveillance and monitoring to ensure the highest levels of compliance with good agricultural practices,” stated Green.