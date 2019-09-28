DOHA2019| Gold for Gayle

Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle pulled off a huge upset today when he defeated his more fancied rivals to win the Men’s Long Jump at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar.

Gayle, on his first jump of the final, posted a new personal best of 8.46 metres.

It is the first medal for Jamaica at the championships.

American Jeff Henderson was second with a jump of 8.39 metres and pre-championship favourite, Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria finishing third.

Gayle struggled during the qualifying round yesterday and barely snuck into the final with a leap of 7.89 metres.

He blamed his struggles on technical issues but promised to get it right.

“Honestly, it didn’t go as planned but come tomorrow (today), I am sure I will get everything right. Today (yesterday) was a bit of a setback, but I think I really over-thought some stuff, but you can’t count me out as yet. I am in the final, so that’s important,” he told The Gleaner.

