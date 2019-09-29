TVJ goes with FLOW ... Landmark agreement delivers premier content on the go

Watching the best of Jamaican local television while on the go will be even more convenient for FLOW TV customers, following a newly signed agreement between the telecommunications and entertainment leader and the local broadcast television media giant Television Jamaica (TVJ), a member of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

This agreement brings Jamaica in line with best practices in the international broadcast industry.

FLOW TV customers will get increased viewing options, as they are now able to access live content from Jamaica’s premier local station, TVJ, and its sister stations TVJ Sports Network (TVJSN) and Jamaica News Network (JNN) on their mobile devices via the FLOW To Go app.

Carlo Redwood, FLOW’s marketing director, noted that the three leading local channels will be the “jewels in the crown” of the market-leading FLOW-to Go app in Jamaica, available to all FLOW TV customers on the go.

According to Redwood, FLOW To Go, which features more than 90 channels and hundreds of hours of on-demand programming, is among the many value-added services enjoyed by FLOW’s customers.

For TVJ, this agreement with FLOW formalises the distribution of both the fixed and wireless retransmission of TVJ, TVJSN and JNN on cable and Internet platforms, including apps.

Claire Grant, general manager, Radio and Television Jamaica, said, “This is a modernising deal for the Jamaican media landscape and aids in formalising the arrangements for the Free To Air (FTA) stations in Jamaica. We are particularly heartened that this move was initiated by FLOW, and we are looking forward to having others who are retransmitting our television signals to follow suit.”

WORLD CHAMPS COVERAGE

The agreement also coincides with TVJ’s live and exclusive broadcast of the IAAF 2019 World Athletics Championships, which began on September 27 in Doha, Qatar. FLOW TV customers will have mobile access to the excitement expected to unfold at the games in addition to TVJ’s exciting pre- and post-game coverage and commentary.

“As Jamaica’s leading entertainment service provider, with the fastest and most reliable 4G LTE mobile network, we are very excited and we look forward to adding even more content that Jamaicans already know and love to the existing line-up, accessible through one easy and convenient mobile application.

“Customers can relax knowing that they can watch live and replay TV in high-definition, at anytime from anywhere via their mobile devices, including tablets,” Redwood shared.

Available free of cost via the Google Play Store on Android devices and the App Store on Apple devices, FLOW’s residential cable customers can also watch a select number of other available channels, record and play authorised TV programmes and access specialised programming.