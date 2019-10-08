Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam storage levels improve, NWC lifts prohibition order

As a result of the increased storage levels resulting from recent rainfall in previously drought-affected watersheds across the island, the National Water Commission (NWC) has lifted the Prohibition Order which had made it an offence under the law to use water wastefully or excessively.

The NWC says the order, which was imposed in May, was removed over the weekend.

Under the Prohibition Order, certain offences deemed to be wasteful or excessive use of NWC-supplied water were punishable by a fine imposed by the parish courts after conviction or, for failing to pay the fine, imprisonment for up to 30 days.

With recent rainfall, the inflows to NWC sources that had been struggling under several months of below normal rainfall especially in eastern and southern parishes have shown measurable improvement.

The NWC is reporting that storage levels at the Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam have increased to more than 65% and 75% respectively over the weekend.

According to NWC President Mark Barnett, this increase in rainfall and storage levels has enabled the commission to lift the Prohibition Order.

NWC Customers are still encouraged to conserve water as part of their normal practice and to avoid the need to revert to water restriction measures.

At the same time, the NWC says it will continue to closely monitor the situation and will make adjustments as the situation warrants.

