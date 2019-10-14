Ja needs more than divine intervention – SDA pastor

Western Bureau:

President of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Everett Brown, says the many and varied problems now plaguing Jamaica are very complex and will not be easy to fix.

In fact, the pastor believes it will require a collective, collaborative and political effort from various sectors of the society to unshackle the nation from the myriad of problems and pave the path for future success.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the truth be told, the issues and concerns that we face as a nation are deep and very complex,” explained Brown, who was speaking at the recent West Jamaica Conference Western Leadership Conference in Montego Bay.

“No sector, no single sector, including the Church, will by itself, or by themselves solve the problems that we face in this country,” added Brown.

According to him, it is going to take more than divine intervention to fix the situation, albeit encouraging the various stakeholders to put God first in their various endeavours.

Collective will IS key

“It is going to take the power of God, but it is also going to take the collective will of all stakeholders if we are going to make this place a better place,” said Brown, in declaring that the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica is committed to nation-building.

“Not only are we committed to sharing the gospel, but we are also committed to the holistic development of people, and so we point people to Jesus Christ. We believe that it is our God-given responsibility to help them to live and experience the quality of life here on earth,” stated Brown.

“But more than that, the church is always willing, the church stands ready to partner with government, non-government organisations, other faith-based organisations as we pool our resources together to make Jamaica the place for our children and grandchildren to want to live and work,” added Brown.