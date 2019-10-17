PNP & JLP agree to political debates ahead of next general election

The Peoples National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) have agreed in principle to participate in up to three political debates to be organised and staged by the Jamaica Debates Commission ahead of the nation’s next General Elections.

The Commission says the exchanges will comprise a debate on social issues; a debate on economic issues; and a debate between the contenders for the Office of Prime Minister.

It further explains that the debates will be broadcast/distributed live via television, radio and the internet.

A Memorandum of Understanding to this effect was signed Wednesday afternoon at the offices of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) by Dr Horace Chang and Julian Robinson, the General Secretaries respectively of the JLP and the PNP.

Witness to the signing of the MOU was commission Chairman, Noel daCosta.

The commission is a joint venture between the JCC and Media Association Jamaica.

Constitutionally, Jamaica’s next general election is due between February 25, 2021 and June 10, 2021.

However, the Prime Minister may call an election ahead of the due date.

