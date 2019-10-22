Support for pan chicken entrepreneurs

The Jamaica National Group, through its member companies JN Small Business Loans Limited (JNSBL), JN Bank and JN Money Services Limited (JNMS), has increased its support of the annual CB Pan competition, as the group continues to demonstrate its commitment to entrepreneurship in Jamaica.

CB Pan, an annual competition, offers pan vendors across the country the opportunity to highlight their culinary skills as they vie for the title: The Ultimate Pan Champion.”

The JN Group has been supporting the event since 2014, commencing with the former Jamaica National Building Society (now JN Bank).

“Over the years, the CB Pan competition has provided opportunities for pan and jerked chicken vendors to grow their operations,” Jacqueline Shaw-Nicholson, communications and client services manager, JNSBL, said.

“This has allowed many entrants to grow their businesses from a single jerk pan, to managing multiple pans in various locations, or establish jerk centres in their communities. Their success is the reason we have continued to support Pan,” she added.

assistance that encourages success

Carlene Edwards, sales promotions and events manager, JN Bank, added that:

“Based on our desire to increase our support for entrepreneurship, JN Bank has joined with other JN member companies to become a part of CB Pan. This year, the competition’s community focus also gives us the opportunity to reach a wider cross section of Jamaicans. And we believe that, through financial training and business advice, we can also assist many of the vendors to become successful entrepreneurs.”

Edwards added that JN Group’s increased involvement includes providing the prize money of $300,000 and an interest-free loan. In addition, the top three finalists will receive free money transfers for a year; while the top 10 winners, will receive pre-approved credit cards.

As part of the group’s involvement, all finalists from the regional competitions will receive business tools, such as financial literacy and business management training as well as, benefit from a special Pan Loan facility, which is being offered throughout the period of the competition.

Sanya Wallace, senior manager, strategic planning and marketing, JN Money Services, owners and operators of the popular JN Money remittance brand, further explained that the JN Group became involved in the competition because of its strong focus on connecting families and communities, while providing wholesome entertainment and establishing linkages.

“CB Pan is an event which offers clean entertainment and the perfect chance for families and friends to spend quality time together. The JN Group continues to provide avenues for building and connecting families through its variety of services, ranging from remittances, savings, small business loans and other products,” Wallace said.

“The competition also establishes increased and sustained linkages between farmers, vendors and participants. Farmers raise the livestock and grow their vegetables and herbs; the vendors purchase these items and supplies the participants who, in turn, use them as ingredients for the meals provided to patrons. In this way, many families and communities continue to benefit.” she added.

In addition to providing increased support for the participants, patrons attending the regional and grand finals will also benefit from JN Group offers.

“Patrons at each of the regional and grand finals, will also benefit from special offerings by signing up for the JN Money Card, the safest and most convenient way to receive funds from loved ones overseas; and our Partna Plan. Our involvement is not only about assisting the participants, we are giving everyone involved a chance to improve their lives,” Edwards added.