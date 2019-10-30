Justice Lloyd Hibbert appointed to Integrity Commission

Retired Justice Lloyd Hibbert has been appointed to the Integrity Commission, taking the commissioner’s post vacated by Retired Justice Seymour Panton, who was elevated to the post of chairman a month ago.

It is not known when Hibbert was appointed, but the agency’s website lists him among its commissioners. His appointment was also not announced.

Hibbert was one of three judges who heard the case of Gorstew Limited versus then Contractor General Greg Christie after Christie’s office investigated details surrounding the sale of Sandals Whitehouse. Gorstew Limited sought a judicial review of the legality of the contractor general’s investigation.

It is not known if the review was completed or if judgment has been delivered. However, the Office of the Contractor General is now subsumed under the Integrity Commission Act, and the contractor general is now an integrity commissioner.

The current commission remains without a director of corruption prosecutions following the resignation of Dirk Harrison, also a former contractor general, two months ago.

Panton was promoted following the resignation of Harrison, a former Court of Appeal judge who served notice of his intent to resign in September, 15 months after he was appointed. He has since left the post.