St Andrew business fined $25,000 for breaching plastic ban

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reporting that St Andrew business Dragon Court Limited has been fined $25,000 or 30 days imprisonment at hard labour for breaching the plastic ban.

NEPA says the sanction was imposed when the company appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

The agency says over 16 individuals and companies have been charged to date since it embarked on an enforcement drive.

“As a general rule, court is a last resort…whilst there has been compliance generally, there remain persons who are intent on flouting the law and the agency is taking action and will continue to do so,” said Stewart Panton, attorney for NEPA.

NEPA says the ongoing drive is as a result of a comprehensive enforcement and compliance strategy.

It is encouraging Jamaicans to support the plastic ban.

