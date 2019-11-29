Businessman, Italian wife murdered in Negril

A Negril, Westmoreland businessman and his Italian wife were this morning shot dead during an apparent burglary and robbery at their West End premise in the resort town.

Westmoreland is one of three western parishes now under a state of public emergency.

The deceased have been identified as 49-year-old Osbourne Richards and 45-year-old Patrizia Richards.

It is reported that unknown assailants barged in on them about 12:35 a.m.

They were both shot and killed.

Police reports indicate that the hands of both victims were bound with an electrical cord and a piece of fabric.

The house was ransacked and a refrigerator was missing.

The killings have left residents and business interests in West End, the hub of the town’s tourism, shocked.

“Things were really bad at the start of the year with a number of murders but things got quiet after the state of emergency was imposed,” a West End businessman told The Gleaner this afternoon.

“We are steadily killing the golden goose so we might soon find ourselves without any eggs,” he said referring to tourism, the mainstay of the Negril economy.

Between January 1 and November 9, Westmoreland recorded 72 murders.

