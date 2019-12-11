Life sentences for men convicted of beheading St Catherine mother and daughter

The four men convicted of the 2011 murders of a St Catherine mother and her daughter have been slapped with life sentences.

Adrian Campbell and Fabian Smith were each ordered to serve 44 years before being eligible for parole, while Roshane Goldson must serve a minimum of 46 years.

The fourth man, Kemar Riley, who was convicted after a three-week trial, will become eligible for parole after 52 years.

On July 20, 2011, the men armed with guns and machetes, kicked in the front and back doors to the Lauriston, St Catherine house where Charmaine Cover-Rattray, 40, and her 18-year-old daughter Joeith Lynch resided.

The women, who were in bed at the time, were chopped and shot multiple times by the men and subsequently beheaded.

The heads were discarded but were later recovered.

