'This crown is yours,' Miss World Toni-Ann Singh tells St Thomas girls

Moments after her hair raising crowning as Miss World 2019, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh took to Twitter to pay tribute to young girls with backgrounds like hers determined to make a difference.

"To that little girl in St Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world - please believe in yourself," Singh tweeted.

"Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE," she wrote.

The St Thomas native had earlier made history, becoming the fourth Jamaican to be crowned Miss World behind Carole Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

She told broadcaster Piers Morgan she was grateful for the crown.

"This feels like a dream," she said.

"I am ready to work, I'm ready to get to work."



IN PHOTO: Toni-Ann Singh hugs her mother Jahraine Bailey

An aspiring doctor, after making to top-five, Singh said her mother was the most influential woman in her life.

Who is Toni-Ann Singh?

Born 23 years ago in St Thomas in eastern Jamaica, Toni-Ann is a women’s studies and psychology student at Florida State University who aspires to be a medical doctor.

Previously, she has worked as president of the Caribbean Students' Association on campus.

In her free time, Toni enjoys singing, cooking, vlogging, volunteering and singing.

Her special talent is singing classical opera.

The most important thing in her life is her mother, whom she says has facilitated her dream by supporting her in every way possible.

