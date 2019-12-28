Food For The Poor, Salvation Army fête 1,200 residents

Emmett Park in Kingston was the scene of festivity, music, prayer, and hearty meals on December 20 as Jamaica’s leading charity organisation, Food For The Poor (FFP), in partnership with the Salvation Army, hosted its annual treat for Jamaica’s poor and indigent.

Over 1,200 homeless and severely challenged persons from across the island gathered in comfort to enjoy a hot meal and lively entertainment in a relaxed environment. At the end of the event, everyone was presented with a gift package containing food and general items, courtesy of both charities. This is one in a series of activities organised by FFP to bring cheer and hope to the less fortunate during this festive time of year. On Tuesday, December 17, it was the younger generation who were treated by Food For The Poor when approximately 800 children and their caregivers from 27 children’s homes across the island gathered on the West Lawn of King’s House,under the organisation’s Angels of Hope programme.

Craig Moss-Solomon and Kivette Silvera, directors of Food For The Poor, brought greetings to those gathered at Emmett Park for the cheerful occasion. They told the happy group: “For us, you are part of the extended family of Food For The Poor and the Salvation Army. This event is about you and for you.” Majors Paulette and Selburne Laing of the Salvation Army also brought greetings.

A highlight of the day’s activities was the talent concert, in which singers and musicians from among those served performed while backed by the Food For The Poor Band, led by bandmaster Jeffery Brown. Two performers who thrilled the crowd were Florence Walker, who played the harmonica, and Viveta Davy, who revealed that her amazing voice had been trained by her many years of being lead singer on her church choir.

The organisers thanked partners, sponsors, and volunteers including the Salvation Army, staff of Food For The Poor, the Jamaica Defence Force, Tank-Weld, and Wisynco. Appreciation was also extended to students from St George’s College, as well as the Immaculate Conception and Merl Grove high schools, who ensured the smooth and orderly service of meals and gift packages.

FFP is the largest charity organisation in Jamaica. The organisation partners with a number of stakeholders, including churches, non-governmental and private, sector organisations, children’s homes and service organisations throughout the island that deal directly with the poor to fill their most urgent needs and to encourage self-sufficiency.