$16.7 million worth of ganja seized in Clarendon, three men arrested

The police are reporting that members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard seized over 4,000 pounds of compressed ganja off the coast of Portland Cottage in Clarendon on Wednesday.

It is reported that about 2:45 a.m., a vessel with three men aboard was intercepted and searched.

According to the police, 82 knitted plastic bags containing the ganja weighing approximately 4,177 pounds was found.

The police say the ganja has an estimated street value of $16, 708,000.

The men were subsequently arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

