OUR offers cash prizes for new logo designs

Jamaicans here and abroad will get a chance to design the next logo for the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR). After 20 years of using the same logo, the OUR is moving to review its logo with a view to determine whether it is time to re-brand itself with a new, fresh logo that will connect with a newer generation of consumers and stakeholders.

“While the design of the current logo might have fit well with the OUR five or 10 years ago, the organisation now deems it important to assess and, as appropriate, change and or tweak the current design,” said Yvonne Nicholson, director of consumer and public affairs.

“In keeping with the organisation’s commitment to its own continual improvement process in its Quality Policy Objectives, the OUR has an ongoing interest in reviewing and keeping its image, including its logo, current. It is envisioned that the logo that emerges from this exercise will be current, forward looking, grow with the organisation, and convey to the public a general idea of what the organisation does without needing to resort to many words. Entrants may modernise the existing logo or create a new logo, but all entries must comply with the copyright laws of Jamaica.”

Nicholson further explained that the competition forms part of the OUR’s wider communication strategy to push consumers and potential rate payers (students) to learn more about the OUR, what it does and its impact.

"We are urging entrants, as part of their creative process, to do some research about the OUR. This will give them the edge in conceptualising the winning logo."

The competition, which kicked off last October, with an appeal to schools and universities, offers more than J$500,000 to winners. The competition is open to members of the public and interested persons can enter in either of two categories:

Category 1: (Open) All Jamaicans, 16 years old and over.

Category 2: (Students) Registered secondary and tertiary level students between 16 and 24 years old. Students must be registered in an educational institution in Jamaica. Winners in each category will each receive $100,000, while second and third place winners will also receive cash prizes. Teachers and schools of the top three entries in the Student category will also receive cash and prizes. Art supplies/vouchers will be awarded to the school of the winning student(s).

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges consisting of three graphic artists with a combined experience of more than 50 years, as well as OUR personnel.

The judges are:

- Robert ‘Kibo’ Thompson, the founder of BrandProfit Group, who has been a driving force in the evolution of brand building and communications in Jamaica for more than 21 years. His training background spans the Edna Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts, and UWI Consulting/Mona School of Business & Management - Project Cycle Management.

- William Watson, a graduate of the Edna Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts, who spent nine years honing his skills at some of Jamaica’s leading advertising agencies. A two-time Peer Awards nominee for the Designer of the Year, William’s creative output is defined by the concept “Don’t just say it, MAKE A STATEMENT". This fascination with creating unforgettable impressions permeates his company’s work. With more than 30 years’ knowledge and experience, William is considered a master at his craft.

- Jenille Brown is a 26-year-old self-taught animator building a career in Jamaica. She studied Visual Communication (Bachelor in Fine Arts) at the Edna Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts, then focused on animation after graduating.

The following are the general guidelines for the logo review and development:

- The OUR logo must incorporate the organisation’s tagline; be recognisable, striking a balance between simplicity and effectiveness, making it memorable.

- It is expected that the logo will stand the test of time - and will not be subject to ‘trend’ or fashion.

- The OUR logo is expected to be versatile as it will be used across a range of mediums, print, online, video, etc.,

- The logo must be appropriate and must resonate with the OUR’s audience(s), incorporating relevant elements including colours, shapes or characters, with which the target audiences (i.e. all stakeholders including, consumers, utility providers, academia, businesses etc.) can identify.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

(a) Uniqueness and Creativity;

(b) Visual Impact;

(c) Relevance.

There is no fee to enter the competition. A maximum of two entries per artist is allowed. Each should have the artwork in colour and one in black and white.

All entries must be accompanied by an entry form. The entry form, as well as the competition rules and other important information on the OUR’s Logo Competition can be found on the OUR’s website: www.our.org.jm.

The deadline for receipt of entries is January 31.