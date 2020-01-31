Jamaica imposes travel ban over coronavirus

Jamaica has imposed a ban on travel to and from China in the wake of the World Health Organization declaration of the novel Coronavirus as a global health emergency.

This was announced by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton at a press conference this afternoon.

Earlier this week the government issued a travel advisory but it has not been upgraded to a ban.

Tufton said all persons entering Jamaica from China will be subject to immediate quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, adding that quarantine facilities will be provided by the Government.

He said persons will be required to adhere to all restrictions in line with provisions under the Quarantine Act.

Individuals returning from China who have been granted landing privileges and who show any symptom of the novel Coronavirus will be put in immediate isolation.

Isolation facilities are operational at all public hospitals, with a specialist facility available at the National Chest Hospital.

