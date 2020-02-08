You won’t get a high here – Ganja grower

Western Bureau:

Mutchel Yeckes, managing director of Organic Growth Holdings Incorporated (OGHI), says he has no fears about thieves targeting his company’s newly established US$4-million ganja farm in Swanwick, Trelawny, because they won’t be able to get a ‘high’ off the ganja they are producing.

Yeckes was speaking against the background of the perennial concerns of thieves targeting ganja farms and stealing mature plans for either personal use or for the illicit trade.

“We are very boring to anyone seeking to steal what we grow, seeking a high,” said Yeckes. “There is no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in what we grow. We are strictly into the production of hemp to manufacture CBD (cannabidiol) oil for medicinal purposes.”

Referring to concerns raised in this week’s Sunday Gleaner probe into the sale of marijuana without proper screening for medical needs at local herb houses, Yeckes said nothing would be done to jeopardise the lease on OGHI’s 625-acre farm.

“The company is into earning foreign exchange from our production, as well as to regenerate the land and provide sustainable employment for residents in the area,” said Yeckes, in reference to land, which were formerly used for sugar cane production. “Thirty residents from the area are employed on the 50 acres that is now into production.

“Our plans are to open another 50 acres for more production of hemp oil. This does not prevent us in any way from diversifying the use of the land. Small farmers in the area will be given the opportunity to make use of the land. They will be allotted enough land to plant trees which can generate an income,” added Yeckes.

Yeckes noted that the planting of avocado is something that will get serious attention. He also said a section of the land is fenced off for the rearing of high-bred goats. Crops like okra which do not take long to mature will be planted.

In summing up what has transpired since OGHI broke ground in December 2019, Yeckes said he is pleased with what has transpired as it relates to the growing of hemp.

“At this moment, we plan to begin the production of CBD oil. As soon as the Ministry of Health conducts its inspection and gives the all-clear, production will begin, possibly as early as March,” said Yeckes.