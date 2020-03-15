UPDATE: Gov't withdraws self-quarantine rule for travellers from countries with COVID-19 spread

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has withdrawn an earlier advisory that effective March 14, all travellers from countries where there is a local transmission of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) must self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

The ministry said it will further advise.

In the earlier release, the ministry had said, if during the 14 days travellers develop symptoms, they are to contact the Ministry at the COVID-19 line: 888-754-7792 or at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Meanwhile, Jamaicans who may have had contact with anyone who is symptomatic are also asked to self-quarantine and to contact the Ministry.

Members of the public are reminded to:

- Maintain a distance of at least one metre from persons who are coughing or sneezing.

- Frequently perform hand hygiene by washing hands thoroughly with soap and water or using a hand sanitised if hands are not visibly soiled.

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discarding it.

- Resist the habit to touch your face.

Further, public gatherings and non-essential travel are discouraged.

