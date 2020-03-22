Grenada records first COVID-19 case

(CMC): Grenada has recorded its first case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The announcement was made today during a press conference called by the Ministry of Health.

The individual has been identified as a female, who has been displaying mild symptoms. She has been isolated.

According to health officials, she arrived in Grenada on March 16 from the United States.

